Investment manager and author Ashu Dutt lands in cop net for dowry harassment



Ashu Dutt

After being harassed and cheated by his husband, renowned investment manager and author Ashu Dutt for over five years, this woman has finally set out on the path of justice. After Dutt’s second wife filed a complaint in 2013, it took the Mumbai cops three years to investigate the case. The Juhu Police finally arrested him on Tuesday, under dowry harassment charges. Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Juhu police station said, “After being produced before the magistrate court, he was sent to jail. A case under section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was registered against him in 2013.”

In her complaint to the police, the victim had mentioned that she came in touch with Dutt in Bangkok, where his father RJ Khurana used to work as Joint Intelligence Secretary in the Indian Embassy. The friendship eventually turned into love and they got married on May 30, 1995. Police sources said that before the marriage, Dutt had told the woman he belonged to an influential and respected family in India and promised her a comfortable married life and high status in the society.

Secrets revealed

However, what she didn’t know was that Dutt was already married. Later, when she learnt about it, Dutt told her that he had filed for divorce before the Family Court and would soon get rid of his first wife. “I had no option but to wait for passing of the divorce decree, which happened in 1996. My husband made false promises and forced me to believe his concocted story,” the victim had mentioned in the FIR.

Dowry demands

She had also said that after shifting to Mumbai, she got a real picture of her husband’s character. Dutt, who was into a business of shares and securities, started demanding money from the victim’s father, as he wanted to expand his business. He also informed his father in-law that as per the Indian tradition, the bride’s family is supposed to give a lot of money and jewellery to the groom’s family at the time of marriage. On hearing this, the victim was completely shocked as there was no such tradition in Thailand.

She further mentioned in the FIR, “He kept on demanding money on one pretext or the other. My father fulfilled all his demands to ensure that I have a peaceful married life.”

Sexual abuse

Things went out of hand when Dutt started abusing her physically. In her statement to the police, the victim had said, “I was literally getting raped every night. My husband and in-laws tortured me physically and mentally in all possible ways. I am extremely worried because if they can delay the investigation, they can do anything to me.”