MMRDA to begin tree count for Metro 6

Authority will conduct aerial survey of route to keep tally of trees that will be displaced or axed

The proposed Metro 6 will pass through JVLR

How many trees will be lost? That's the question everyone is pondering over following talks about the proposed Metro 6, which is expected to come up on the Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg route. To keep count, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MM-RDA) will now be carrying out a detailed aerial mapping of the site.

Earlier last week, the MMRDA had invited a tender calling for a survey of the entire metro rail alignment.

Sources said that the survey would entail detailed mapping of trees on this route, using differential GPS (DGPS). Officials said that this would help them gauge the accurate location of the trees as DGPS provides a sharpened accuracy of upto 10 cm.

Depending on this survey, the authority will be able to decide on the number of trees that will have to be displaced, transplanted or cut down for the 14.47 km-long metro rail alignment. “We will also be using a system called digital aerial triangulation that will provide details of the different types of trees, their heights and diameters,” said an official.

The Swami Samarth (Lokhandwala)-JVLR-Kanjurmarg Metro will have 13 stations, which will include Lokhandwala Complex, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai and Kanjurmarg (W).