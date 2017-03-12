Mumbai: Cops nab HSC paper leak main accused



Anand Kamat, headmaster of Virar's Mount Mary School, was one of the main accused in the HSC exam leak

In a major development in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination paper-leak case, the Navi Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four more people, who are allegedly the main culprits in the case.

One of the arrested is Anand Kamat (43), trustee and headmaster of Mount Mary School in Virar. According to the police investigation, Kamat along with head clerk, Ganesh Rane, took photos of question papers after the bundles were opened at the centre. These photos were then transferred to two private tuition teachers — Nikhil Rane and Vinesh Dhotre — who are believed to have circulated the images to students charging them Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 a paper.

All the arrested were produced before court and have been remanded in police custody till March 18. Police officials expect to get more details of the crime after interrogation. The accused have been booked under Section 409, 201 and 120(b).

Chetan Kakade from Vashi police station, said, "Kamat had access to the question paper bundles as the principal of the school also acts as centre head during board examinations. The bundles are believed to have been opened at 9am when Kamat and his head clerk took photos of the question papers. These were then sent to Rane and Dhotre through a mobile application. We are yet to understand how much money was involved."