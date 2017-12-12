Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express to soon get Anubhuti luxury coach

A brand new Anubhuti luxury coach with "aircraft-like facilities" like cushy interior, seats fitted with LCD screens and wider leg space has arrived in Mumbai and will be soon inducted into Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express

Representational picture



The coach from high premium Anubhuti (which means experience in English) range is aimed to target the fast-growing section of affluent passengers by providing them sophisticated amenities similar to an aircraft. The coach, currently in the Mumbai Central yard of Western Railway (WR), is likely to be added to Shatabdi train from the beginning of the next year.



"Anubhuti coaches with aircraft-like facilities will be inducted into our services very soon, may be from the beginning of New Year as and when the Railway Board takes the final decision on the fare structure," WR Chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar told reporters. He said they would soon receive a second coach from

Anubhuti range.

"We have received first such coach and we would get the second one very soon. These coaches are equipped with all sorts of comfort facilities and promise to deliver more than what the Railways currently offers even on executive and first-class coaches that are attached to trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani," Bhakar said. The coach has seating units in 2+2 configuration and its interior, as well as exterior body, has been given an artistic touch.



The aircraft like facilities include an LCD entertainment screen which is fitted with every seat and passengers can play music and movies while enjoying personalised headphones. Its prominent features include designer bio-toilets, diffused lighting, better ergonomics, passenger information display in the middle of the coach, Divyang-friendly braille-integrated seat stickers and more leg space.



Catering to changing needs of customers, the Central Railway had some months ago introduced state-of-the-art Vistadom coach and Tejas express.