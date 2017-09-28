Even after trying for a job for months and paying Rs 60,000 to an agent, a 21-year-old youth failed to find a living for himself in Mumbai. Not being able to bear the burden of a loan that his parents had taken for his job, he committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday. Before taking the extreme step, he took a selfie with the noose around his neck and sent it to his roommate and the agent. The Virar police have registered an accidental death report in the matter and are investigating the case further.



Representation pic

Police said the deceased has been identified as Somnath Anil Shinde. He was residing in a rented house at Virar East, along with a friend. The investigation has revealed that Somnath came to Mumbai several months back in the search of a job. An agent, Sinner Taluka, took Rs 60,000 from him on the promise of providing him a job as a loader at the airport. Somnath's parents had given him the money after taking a loan.

As months passed, he became more worried about repaying the loan, as he did not get a job. Whenever he met the agent, he avoided the matter in some way or the other. When Somnath realised that he was being cheated, he committed suicide. However, before taking the step, he wrote a suicide note blaming the agent for his death.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Virar police station said, "He was alone at the time of the incident. He took a selfie before taking the step and sent it to his roommate and the agent. In the suicide note he has mentioned that his parents have not been able to return the amount they had taken as loan for his job. After registering an ADR in the matter, his body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The case is being investigated."

