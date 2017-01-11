Mumbai college heads to get online question paper download training

The university will train college heads for acquiring question papers through the online procedure. Representational Pic

After goofing up a few times in the recent examination schedule, where students got wrong question papers at a few colleges, Mumbai University has now begun training college heads on how to procure the papers through the online process. The varsity may adopt new software and the training is to familiarise the authorities with it.

The university has issued a circular to all colleges to send their representatives for the scheduled training sessions. “As per the Rajesh Agarwal Committee recommendations, information technology system has been brought in to conduct examinations of University since 2013, wherein question papers are sent to exam centres online. From first semester examination of this academic year all examinations are conducted through (the) same process. For the upcoming examinations in 2017, new technology is being adopted to send question papers online to colleges. Hence, college heads are supposed to be trained for better and flawless conduction of examinations under (the) new process,” (sic) states the circular.

“Due to confusion among colleges regarding the process problems that occur when question papers are downloaded at their end we are holding training for their representatives who will be handling the process on exam days,” said Controller of Examination of Mumbai university Deepak Vasawe.