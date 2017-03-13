Mumbai crime: Man shot dead in Dharavi

A man aged around 30 to 35 was allegedly shot dead on Monday by an unidentified person in suburban Dharavi, police said.

The incident took place around 12.30 PM in Sangam-gulli near Milan hotel in Dharavi, police said. The deceased is yet to be identified, said police. The bullet fired by the assailant hit the victim's forehead, said police. He was taken to Sion hospital, but was declared dead before admission, the official said.

The shooter fled from the spot after firing the bullets, he added. The matter is being investigated and the motive behind the murder can be ascertained only after the identity of the victim is established, said police officials.