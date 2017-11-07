Mumbai: Medical officer at Nagpada Police Hospital suspended for patient's death

Medical officer at Nagpada Police Hospital had fed jaggery to the diabetic patient and was found guilty of several lapses in treatment, leading to the death of his patient in 2015

Nearly two years after he caused the death of a police staffer with negligent treatment, the District Negligence Committee has suspended Dr G K Sanap, MD (medicine) and medical officer at the police hospital in Nagpada.



Booba Poojari was admitted to the Nagpada Police Hospital for weakness on December 3, 2015. He died six days later

As mid-day had reported earlier, the patient, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) cook Booba Poojari, 48, died six days after being admitted to the hospital in December 2015. Dr Sanap had allegedly ignored police surgeon Dr SM Patil's recommendation to shift the patient to JJ Hospital or Bombay Hospital, administered blood transfusions twice - despite orders against it - and introduced jaggery in the diabetic patient's diet.

Relieved from duty

A senior doctor from the hospital said that the order came on Friday from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). "The same day, Dr Sanap was relieved from the police hospital. We have learnt that he has been asked to report to the thane office of the DGHS during the suspension period," said the doctor.

The histopathology report prepared on May 4, 2016, gave three major findings - tuberculosis pneumonia, cirrhosis of liver and pancreatitis. It was the final autopsy report received on June 8 that nailed the major lapse - a senior forensic surgeon attached to the JJ Post-mortem Centre confirmed to mid-day that cause of death was tuberculosis pneumonia, an ailment for which no treatment was provided by Sanap.

While the Nagpada police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, Poojari's son, Kaushal had written to the Chief Minister, requesting a high-level inquiry. The case remained on cold storage for three months, until the DGHS ordered that a committee be set up to probe the matter.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Archana Tyagi said, "The DGHS Committee has come to a conclusion and they have taken appropriate action."

'Suspension is temporary action'

When asked if the police would be now taking action on the basis of the DGHS suspension, Senior Police Inspector Baswat of Nagpada police station, said, "We are not concerned about the suspension of the doctor, we are interested to know the findings of the committee. That finding is binding on us. Suspension is not a punishment, it is temporary action, so that the concerned person does not tamper with the evidence or come in the way of the investigation."

Baswat further stated, "We will seek the opinion of our legal cell, and I will ask for the probe report. Only then will we be able to decide on the future course of action, if any."

Cops must file FIR

Senior criminal lawyer Dinesh Tiwari said, "The order came after completion of the inquiry, which clearly means that the suspension was awarded to Sanap by way of punishment, and not otherwise."

He added, "This suspension also means that the police are free to take necessary legal action and register a FIR against the doctor for negligence. The government should also pay damages to the kin of the deceased."

The other side

Despite repeated attempts to contact Dr G K Sanap, he remained unavailable for comment. However, he had earlier told this paper: "The police surgeon does not like me and hence is finding ways to malign my image. I have all the papers with me, and nowhere had the police surgeon given instructions about treatment."

"Who was heading the committee? Why didn't the committee call the doctor to present his side of the story? How could a one-sided report be submitted?" argued a family friend on behalf of Dr Sanap. Booba Poojari (below) was admitted to the Nagpada Police Hospital for weakness on December 3, 2015. He died six days later.

