Mumbai: MMRDA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Metro Line 7 contractor after Aarey colony accident

Days after a notice was sent to contractor J Kumar, who is involved in the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro Line 7 construction work, following an accident near Aarey milk colony in which the iron scaffolding of an under-construction Metro pillar had collapsed, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked him to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh.



Speaking to mid-day, an MMRDA official said, “We had sent a notice to the contractor on October 23, asking him to look into the matter and file a report. Now we have asked him to pay a fine of R5 lakh.”

On October 23, P K Bhosle, MMRDA chief engineer (civil), had written a letter to the project director of AICA consortium with regard to the accident near Pier number P5, Aarey station, which happened on October 21.

The copy of the notice reads, “The accident occurred at Pier number P5 near Aarey station. It was found that the pier reinforcement had bent towards the service road. You are requested to examine the cause of the accident and submit your report and recommendations to avoid such incidents in future, within seven days from issue of this letter. Please treat this is as most urgent.”

Oct 23

The day when the contractor was served a notice

Oct 21

The day when the accident took place

