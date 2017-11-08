Venezuelan woman caught with 2 kg cocaine worth Rs 20 crores at Mumbai International Airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Venezuelan woman minutes after she landed in Mumbai International Airport carrying nearly two kilograms of pure cocaine worth Rs 20 crore as per reports by the Times of India.





The woman had hidden the narcotics in a false cavity in her handbaggage. As per police sources, preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs were meant to be delivered to drug peddlers in Goa for sale during New year’s parties.

The NCB was acting on a tip-off about the woman carrying cocaine and the woman was intercepted by NCB officials. The woman had reached Mumbai from Sao Paulo via Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines. When her hand baggage was inspected the officials found 1.84kg of while crystalline powder that on being tested was identified as high quality cocaine.

During interrogations, the woman said that she was only a carrier and that she was required to deliver the cocaine to a contact in Goa. An NCB officer said, "Drug peddlers in Goa are all set for new year celebrations when foreign tourists throng the state. Peddlers usually adulterate pure drug to double the quantity to make huge profits."

