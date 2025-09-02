-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who met Jarange Patil at Azad Maidan, said the Kunbi Marathas—primarily farmers—have long borne the brunt of agrarian distress, debt traps, and farmer suicides
Salman Khan was seen arriving at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's house barefoot. Salman visited his residence to seek blessings and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, a day after bidding farewell to the deity at his house02 September,2025 02:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a nowcast alert issued at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, the weather department said that Light spells of rain very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Nashik district in the next 3 hours02 September,2025 02:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Is the festive season messing with your nutritional routine? Here’s how to indulge consciously without losing the seasonal cheer (Story by Anindita Paul; Representational Pics/iStock)02 September,2025 01:24 PM IST | Raaina Jain
During Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s three-day visit to New Delhi, India and Singapore will sign five agreements to boost ties in shipping, civil aviation, space, and trade. The leaders will also inaugurate a USD 1 billion container terminal in Maharashtra, discuss energy exports, digital connectivity, and strengthen their strategic partnership02 September,2025 01:27 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT