Safety, respect of women govt's foremost priority: CM Adityanath

Updated on: 31 August,2025 11:08 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

Directing officials to make the Anti-Romeo Squad more active in all districts, Adityanath said that their continuous presence must be ensured at markets, educational institutions, sensitive spots and public places

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Pic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reiterated that the safety and respect of women is the government's foremost priority, warning that negligence in this regard will invite strict action.

Directing officials to make the Anti-Romeo Squad more active in all districts, Adityanath said that their continuous presence must be ensured at markets, educational institutions, sensitive spots and public places. "It is the duty of the police to provide a fearless environment for women and girl students. Any compromise will not be accepted," he said.



Taking serious note of the recent unpleasant incidents in some districts, Adityanath sought detailed reports from the police chiefs of the districts on the action taken so far, making it clear that strict and swift punishment of culprits is mandatory, the UP government said in a statement.


He also announced that a new phase of Mission Shakti will be launched from the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri, directing districts to begin preparations immediately.

The campaign will focus on sensitivity, security, self-reliance and respect for women and girls.

