The incessant rain in seven districts - Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Bhojpur, Vaishali and Madhepura - caused rivers and streams to overflow. Besides, incessant rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above danger level at several places, an official statement said

Altogether 27 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in the rescue operations. File Pic/PTI

Bihar rains: Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods

Around eight lakh people in seven districts of Bihar have been affected by floods following torrential rain since August 24, according to an official statement on Monday, reported the PTI.

Water levels of various rivers have started rising further at several places due to the rain.

A total of 7,94,749 people in over 600 villages are currently hit by floods in the state, it further said.

Katihar is the most-affected district with 5,43,259 people in 456 villages reeling under the deluge.

"Rains in the past few days have raised the water level of the Ganga, Kosi and Punpun rivers in the state. Rivers are flowing above the danger mark at certain places in those seven districts, said the statement issued by the state Disaster Management Department (DMD), the news agency reported.

Directions have also been issued to districts concerned to remain fully prepared for organising more relief camps and community kitchens if the situation aggravates, it said, the news agency reported.

Monsoon havoc continues in Himachal: Over 300 people dead

Meanwhile, Heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused large-scale damage to infrastructure and disrupted essential services across the State, according to the State Disaster Management Authority, according to the ANI.

Himachal Pradesh SDMA stated that 625 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-154, NH-305), remain blocked. Power supply has been hit with 1,533 electricity distribution transformers out of service, while 168 water supply schemes stand disrupted as of Monday morning.

The cumulative monsoon death toll in the state since June 20 has climbed to 303, the SDMA said.

Of these, 155 deaths were rain-related, caused by landslides, flash floods, and other weather-triggered incidents, while 148 fatalities occurred in road accidents during the rainy season, as per the ANI.

The worst-hit districts in terms of road closures include Mandi (319 roads), Kullu (101), and Chamba (82). National highways NH-03 and NH-154 were reported closed in Mandi, while NH-305 remained blocked in Kullu.

Power outages have been most severe in the Solan district, which reported 446 transformer disruptions, followed by Chamba (409) and Kullu (160). Water supply disruptions were also significant in Chamba and Mandi (36 schemes each) and Shimla (32 schemes).

(with PTI and ANI inputs)