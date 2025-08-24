The poll body emphasised that the claims and objections period provides electors the opportunity to rectify mistakes in the draft rolls, as well as to submit any documents they may not have provided during their enumeration forms submission

Bihar voter revision list: EC receives documents of 98.2 per cent of electors with eight days left for filing objections

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it has already received the documents of 98.2 per cent of voters, with eight days remaining for citizens to file claims and objections to the draft electoral roll of Bihar, published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral list.

According to PTI, the poll body emphasised that the claims and objections period provides electors the opportunity to rectify mistakes in the draft rolls, as well as to submit any documents they may not have provided during their enumeration forms submission.

"As per information received from the office of CEO Bihar, till date documents of 98.2 per cent electors have been received," the Election Commission stated.

Between June 24 and August 24, over 60 days, 98.2 per cent of people submitted their documents, PTI reported.

"This means an average of about 1.64 per cent per day. There are still eight days to go till September 1, with just 1.8 per cent electors remaining for submission of the documents," the commission added.

The Supreme Court has directed the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from individuals seeking inclusion in the voters’ list.

The Election Commission has sought the apex court’s faith in conducting SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Will not allow NDA to steal votes of the poor through SIR: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of attempting to “steal votes in the name of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls” in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, PTI reported.

Addressing a rally as part of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra’, the Congress leader also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central Government for “shutting all opportunities of employment” for the poor and youth of the country.

“The Narendra Modi government... after privatising public sector units... now wants to steal votes of the poor through the SIR with the help of the Election Commission,” he alleged.

“The INDIA bloc will not allow this to happen in Bihar. The Constitution guarantees equal rights to every citizen of the country... the SIR is anti-constitutional. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP and its allies in the assembly polls,” he said.

The 1,300-km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over 16 days and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

