Following the Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four-day official visit to Japan and China from August 29 to September 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday, reported the PTI.

In the first leg of the tour, the Prime Minister will spend two days in Japan, where he will attend in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, scheduled for August 29 and 30. This will mark PM Modi’s eighth visit to Japan as Prime Minister, according to the PTI.

During his visit, PM Modi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to review and strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations. Discussions are expected to cover a wide range of areas including defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people ties. Regional and global matters of mutual concern will also be on the agenda, officials said.

"The visit will reaffirm the longstanding special bond of friendship between the two countries," the MEA said in a statement.

Following the Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, to be held in Tianjin.

India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017 and held the presidency of the Council of Heads of State during 2022-23. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

India, China ties must be guided by mutual respect: Jaishankar

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Monday stated that the India and China relations must be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Jaishankar had held talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shortly after the Chinese foreign minister landed in Delhi on a two-day visit.

“This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest,” Jaishankar had said.

“Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides,” he had said.

(with PTI inputs)