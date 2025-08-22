The Indian government and the ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, are yet to release any official statement regarding the short-video platform's website being active in India

The Union government had in the 2020 banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok. File Pic/AFP

TikTok , the Chinese short-video platform, that has been banned in India since June 2020, has sparked a speculation about a potential comeback after several users reported being able to access its website in the country, with some claiming that the website was accessible with VPN.

However, the Indian government and the ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, are yet to release any official statement regarding the short-video platform's website being active.

The Union government had in 2020 banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, UC Browser, Xiaomi’s Mi Community, ShareIt, and CamScanner, over national security concerns.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had also issued a list of 59 Chinese apps that are now banned in the country.

"These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," a MeitY statement had earlier stated.

The ban was enforced under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act (Power to issue directions for blocking for public access of any information through any computer resource), read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009.

The MeitY had earlier said that it had received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

Meanwhile, the mobile application continues to remain still remain unavailable on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the unexpected accessibility of TikTok’s official website has ignited excitement among netizens.

Social media users shared mixed experiences -- some claimed the website loaded without issues, while others reported that it remained inaccessible on their networks.

"What the Hell? Tiktok website is working in India Without any VPN," a social media user wrote.

"What the Hell? Tiktok website is working in India Without any VPN," a social media user wrote.



Another user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Comeback horha hai kya" (Is it making a comeback?).

An another user wrote, "BIG! TikTok’s official website is now WORKING in India after a long BAN. Is the short-video giant making a comeback..?"

Another user posted, "BIG! TikTok's official website is now WORKING in India after a long BAN."



The user asked, "Is the short-video giant making a comeback..?"

"TikTok is coming back in India? Tiktok's official website is now working again in India," wrote a user on X.