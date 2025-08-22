The Supreme Court, in its latest order, modified its earlier August 11 directive prohibiting the release of stray dogs picked up in Delhi-NCR

Animal rights organisation PETA India has welcomed the Supreme Court’s revised order on stray dogs, calling it a significant step towards humane management and care of community animals.

In a statement issued on Friday, Shaurya Agarwal, Advocacy Associate at PETA India, said the ruling marked “a day for Sheru at the tea stall, Rani at the mandir steps, and Moti in the society grounds.” He thanked the three-judge bench for implementing and facilitating the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, and urged citizens to contribute to the cause.

“On behalf of the community dogs we serve, we thank the bench for its decision and urge the public to do their part: refuse to support breeders and pet stores by adopting from the streets or shelters, sterilise companion dogs, and support sterilisation drives,” Agarwal said.

He further called on municipal authorities to establish feeding areas across neighbourhoods and appealed to residents to place clean water bowls, participate in feeding drives, and remain vigilant against wrongful labelling of dogs as “aggressive.”

The Supreme Court, in its latest order, modified its earlier August 11 directive prohibiting the release of stray dogs picked up in Delhi-NCR. The court directed that such dogs should now be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back into their original locations, except for those suspected of having rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

The special three-judge bench, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, also instructed municipal authorities to create designated feeding zones for stray dogs, keeping in mind population and concentration in each ward. Feeding on streets will not be permitted, and notice boards will be set up at designated areas. Those found feeding dogs outside these zones could face legal action.

Extending the matter beyond Delhi-NCR, the court impleaded all states and Union Territories, transferring pending stray dog cases from high courts across the country to itself. The case, taken up suo motu following media reports on dog bite incidents leading to rabies cases, particularly among children, will be heard again in eight weeks.

PETA India expressed hope that with greater focus on sterilisation, vaccination, and responsible public participation, India could move closer to “a day that no dogs are left to suffer hunger, accidents, and cruelty on the roads.”