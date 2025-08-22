The Supreme Court has revised its order on Delhi-NCR stray dogs, directing that dogs kept in captivity be released after sterilisation and immunisation, except rabid or aggressive ones. The court banned street feeding, instructed MCD to create dedicated feeding zones, and sought a national policy on stray dog management.

After all the protests and backlashes over the Supreme Court’s decision on the relocation of street dogs from the streets of Delhi, the Supreme Court on Friday modified its earlier order of August 11. The revised order regarding the management of stray dogs in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) directs that the animals that have been kept in captivity will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.

As reported by news agency ANI, the apex court has clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately to ensure the safety of the citizens.

The court, while issuing the order, also stated that "stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," as cited by news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court of India, in their order, also stated that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs are to be created. It ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to create feeding areas in municipal wards, and no feeding will be allowed on streets.

While addressing the sensitive matter listed in the Supreme Court of India, they noted that animal lovers can move applications before the MCD for the adoption of dogs to ensure everyone’s safety and convenience.

The court expanded the ambit of its proceedings on the menace of stray dogs and issued notice to the secretaries of the Department of Animal Husbandry in all states and union territories and sought their response on the framing of a national policy to deal with the problem.

While issuing the order on this matter, the Supreme Court also directed its registry to seek information from all high courts where petitions are pending on the issue of stray dogs and ordered that all such matters be transferred to the top court.

While praising the Supreme Court’s order in this matter, Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma called it a "balanced order". The lawyer also stated that all matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one court.

Nanita Sharma, who has been a prominent advocate fighting for the stray dogs, said, "This is a balanced order. The court has involved all states in this case. All matters regarding dog issues pending in all courts in all states will be brought under one. They have said that regular dogs should be sterilised and aggressive dogs should be put in pounds/animal shelters. The court has ruled that MCD will establish designated feeding areas for dogs...," as cited by news agency ANI.

Earlier on August 11, the top court ordered that all localities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise; it also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

The detailed order on this matter clarified that its directive was not driven by "momentary impulse"; rather, it came after thorough and careful deliberation, and the concerned authorities have consistently failed for over two decades to effectively address a serious issue that directly impacts public safety.

Earlier, a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and R Madadev stated that the court has decided to take the matter into its hands because of the systematic failure of the authorities over the past two decades.

