Speaking to reporters CM Fadnavis said that the state government will do everything possible to turn this crisis into an opportunity by exploring new markets. When one door closes, many others open. We are actively looking for new avenue

Maharashtra government has also begun consultations with the Union government, CM Fadnavis said. File Pic

Maharashtra govt will explore new markets in wake of US tariffs: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt will explore new markets in wake of US tariffs: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the state government has set up a dedicated war room to address the situation arising from the United States imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 27, reported the IANS.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that the state government has set up a dedicated war room to address the situation arising from the United States imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 27, reported the IANS.

Speaking to reporters after performing Ganesh Chaturthi puja at his official residence Varsha in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said, “The government will do everything possible to turn this crisis into an opportunity by exploring new markets. When one door closes, many others open. We are actively looking for new avenues,” according to the IANS.

He further explained that the war room will focus on identifying alternative export markets, improving competitiveness, and reducing production costs. The state aims to implement nearly 100 key improvements to help local industries adapt to global challenges.

The Chief Minister stated that the Maharashtra government has also begun consultations with the Union government to safeguard the interests of industries and protect employment in the state following the sudden US tariff hike.

“This step shows our strong commitment to protecting Maharashtra’s economy and industrial base,” he added, as per the IANS.

This proactive move comes at a crucial time, as Maharashtra was the second-highest exporting state in FY 2023-24, contributing Rs 5.56 lakh crore worth of exports - 15.37 per cent of India’s total exports. Out of this, Rs 1.11 lakh crore worth of goods were exported to the United States alone.

The state’s top exporting districts -- Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Pune, and Thane -- account for nearly 74 per cent of Maharashtra’s total exports.

Maharashtra’s major exports include -- Pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, drug formulations and biologicals, gold, jewellery, and other precious metals, motor vehicles and cars, and Iron and steel.

Top export destinations besides the US include the UAE, Hong Kong, Belgium, the UK, China, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the Ganeshotsav Mandalas have responded positively to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to showcase Operation Sindoor during the ongoing festival.

He further added that the self-reliant India and Swadeshi have also been projected by the Ganeshotsav Mandalas.

“In response to the appeal made by the Prime Minister to the country, the people have responded by accepting it as a people's movement,” he claimed.

On Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family visiting the cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray’s home for Ganapati Darshan, CM Fadnavis said that it is good that both brothers have come together.

“My Ganesha bless them with wisdom,” he said.

(with IANS inputs)