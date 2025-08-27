According to the officials, acting on credible intelligence, a joint operation involving 19 C-60 units of Maharashtra Police and two Quick Action Teams (QAT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) M. Ramesh

The encounter took place on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border, the police said. Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra: Four Maoists killed in encounter with Gadchiroli Police on Chhattisgarh border

Four Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the dense forests near the Chhattisgarh border, the Gadchiroli Police said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border, the police said.

The operation targeted members of the Gatta Dalam, Company No. 10, and other Maoist formations believed to be hiding in the Koparshi forest area. Despite heavy rains lashing the Bhamragad region, the forces entered the forest early morning and began their search, police said.

It said that as the search progressed, Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the security personnel, prompting a strong retaliation. The exchange of fire continued intermittently for nearly eight hours.

After the encounter, security forces recovered the bodies of four Maoists – one male and three females. They also seized four weapons from the site, including one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles, and one .303 rifle.

"A continued combing operation is underway to trace any remaining Maoists in the area," said an official.