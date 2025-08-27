Breaking News
Passengers stranded in darkness amid Ganpati rush as Diva-Sawantwadi Express halts overnight
Elphinstone bridge in Parel to close from September 10
CHRI welcomes ECI recognition of voters as stakeholders but flags accountability
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 theme meets Tirupati Balaji
Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs rise to 96.74 per cent
Charkop police arrest four in Rs 38 crore fake bank guarantee fraud
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Four Maoists killed in encounter with Gadchiroli Police on Chhattisgarh border

Maharashtra: Four Maoists killed in encounter with Gadchiroli Police on Chhattisgarh border

Updated on: 27 August,2025 05:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

According to the officials, acting on credible intelligence, a joint operation involving 19 C-60 units of Maharashtra Police and two Quick Action Teams (QAT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) M. Ramesh

Maharashtra: Four Maoists killed in encounter with Gadchiroli Police on Chhattisgarh border

The encounter took place on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border, the police said. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Four Maoists killed in encounter with Gadchiroli Police on Chhattisgarh border
x
00:00

Four Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the dense forests near the Chhattisgarh border, the Gadchiroli Police said on Wednesday.

Four Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the dense forests near the Chhattisgarh border, the Gadchiroli Police said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place on the Gadchiroli-Narayanpur border, the police said.



According to the officials, acting on credible intelligence, a joint operation involving 19 C-60 units of Maharashtra Police and two Quick Action Teams (QAT) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was launched under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) M. Ramesh.


The operation targeted members of the Gatta Dalam, Company No. 10, and other Maoist formations believed to be hiding in the Koparshi forest area. Despite heavy rains lashing the Bhamragad region, the forces entered the forest early morning and began their search, police said.

It said that as the search progressed, Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the security personnel, prompting a strong retaliation. The exchange of fire continued intermittently for nearly eight hours.

After the encounter, security forces recovered the bodies of four Maoists – one male and three females. They also seized four weapons from the site, including one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles, and one .303 rifle.

"A continued combing operation is underway to trace any remaining Maoists in the area," said an official.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

gadchiroli Maoists Crime News maharashtra chhattisgarh India news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK