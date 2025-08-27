Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2025 04:04 PM IST  |  Jammu
mid-day online correspondent

The landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday, causing rocks, boulders, and debris to tumble down unexpectedly near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya, midway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the Vaishno Devi shrine. The pilgrimage (yatra) was immediately suspended

Mortal remains of the victims being brought to the Government Medical College, in Jammu, on Wednesday. PIC/PTI

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has surged to 32, officials stated on Wednesday, as rescue teams continue to search through debris following a massive landslide that struck the Adhkuwari area of the pilgrimage route in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rainfall, occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday, causing rocks, boulders, and debris to tumble down unexpectedly near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya, midway along the 12-km trek from Katra to the Vaishno Devi shrine. The pilgrimage (yatra) was immediately suspended.



At least 20 others were injured in the Vaishno Devi landslide, many of whom are being treated in hospitals across the region, reported PTI. While 30 bodies were recovered from the site, two injured victims later succumbed, taking the toll to 32.


The rescue personnel are conducting search operations amid fears that more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing sorrow over the tragic incident, stated: “The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.”

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the situation, PTI reported.

"The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. I have spoken to Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah ji and Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha ji. The local administration is conducting rescue and relief work, and NDRF teams are also reaching the site,” Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has urged all intending pilgrims to replan their yatra once the weather improves. The Himkoti route was suspended earlier Tuesday due to hazardous conditions, and the old route was halted later as a safety measure.

A dedicated helpline desk has been established at Niharika Bhawan, Katra, to assist families and provide real-time updates on the rescue efforts.

“In view of recent incessant rain and inclement weather, all yatris are advised to replan their pilgrimage after conditions stabilize,” the Shrine Board stated on X on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

