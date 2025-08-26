A landslide hit the route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to some injuries, officials said

Torrential rains in Jammu have turned deadly, claiming the lives of three individuals and inflicting widespread damage across the region, reported the PTI.

Torrential rains in Jammu have turned deadly, claiming the lives of three individuals and inflicting widespread damage across the region, reported the PTI.

The deluge has pushed almost all water bodies past the danger mark, inundating low-lying areas and roads, authorities stated.

Three persons, two in Gandoh and one in Thathri, were killed in separate rain related incidents, while 15 houses and four bridges were damaged, the officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the situation in many districts as “quite serious” and announced he would take the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to oversee rescue operations personally.

Abdullah has also directed the release of emergency funds to district administrators to aid restoration work and other urgent needs.

Meanwhile, A landslide hit the route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leading to some injuries, officials said, according to the PTI.

Rescue operations are underway near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari where the landslide hit, they said.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rains across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the third day on Tuesday.

Moreover, reports of damage to public and private infrastructure were also received from high altitude areas of Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch districts, the officials said, adding the real picture will emerge only after an assessment of the ground situation.

"The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies," CM Abdullah wrote in a post on X.

The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to… https://t.co/vOfGXAEb8e — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 26, 2025

The officials said that the overflowing Modhopur barrage has crossed one lakh cusec mark and is continuously rising, triggering heavy flooding in several low-lying areas along the Ravi river in Kathua district.

They said that the water levels in the Taranah River, Ujh River, Maggar Khad, Sahar Khad, and their tributaries in Kathua, Basenter in Samba, Tawi and Chenab in Jammu are simultaneously rising and have already crossed the danger mark.

Police and civil officials were seen repeatedly making announcements to the people to stay away from flooded rivers and shift to safer places.

The authorities have also issued district-wise helpline numbers and asked people to contact the numbers in case of any emergency for prompt action.

District wise Helpline numbers



For Emergency please contact the following numbers: https://t.co/an6QeFeZuE pic.twitter.com/SVLiiq8CiB — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) August 26, 2025

According to meteorological department, Kathua district recorded the highest 155.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am followed by Bhaderwah in Doda at 99.8 mm, Jammu (81.5 mm) and Katra (68.8mm).

Authorities have already issued advisories, asking people to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas amid the weather forecast predicting moderate to heavy rainfall at many places in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts with possibility of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in high altitude areas till August 27, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)