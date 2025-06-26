The landslide occurred near Satya view point along the Himkoti route at a time when the shrine board had already diverted the pilgrimage to the old route owing to incessant rains and lurking threat of landslides on the new track, officials said

The pilgrimage is progressing smoothly through the old route, while both battery car and helicopter service remained suspended, the officials said. Representational Pic/File/PTI

A fresh landslide triggered by rains blocked the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said, reported the PTI.

However, the pilgrimage is progressing smoothly through the old route, while both battery car and helicopter service remained suspended, the officials said.

A landslide also hit the track leading to Bhairav temple, disrupting the movement of pilgrims, the officials said, as per the PTI.

They said the agencies concerned have deployed their men and machines to clear the debris on both the tracks.

On June 24, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha directed identifying of vulnerable spots along the pilgrimage route and implementing necessary measures to address and mitigate potential risks of landslides and shooting stones, ensuring a safer environment for devotees, the news agency reported.

In the meeting, the board took several important decisions regarding various ongoing and new projects including the construction of the Exit Track and remodelling of the Manokamna area at Bhawan, development of a helipad in Katra, New Vaishnavi Bhawan, cottages near the Sports Stadium in Katra, widening of the yatra track from Sanjichhat to Bhawan, operationalisation of the Board's Medical College at Kakryal and other initiatives to enhance facilities and services for pilgrims, the IANS reported.

The meeting reviewed the status of the new helipad project at Village Hutt, a collaborative effort with Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, being executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Noting delays and revisions, the Board expressed serious concern and directed BRO to complete the project by October 2025.

The board also reviewed the progress on renewable solar energy initiatives in the Shrine area and directed the CEO of SMVDSB to present a comprehensive plan for key installations, in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint.

It approved a comprehensive sewerage network covering 100 per cent of establishments within the Shrine area to enhance sanitation infrastructure. The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the Yatri Feedback System and directed its expansion to cover all services with monthly monitoring and active encouragement of pilgrim participation, to ensure continuous improvement in service delivery.

The board also directed the CEO of SMVDSB to explore the possibility of engaging volunteer services to assist pilgrims by addressing their queries and providing guidance along the Yatra route, enhancing their overall experience and support during the pilgrimage.

