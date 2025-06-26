The committee will include officials from the Transport Department, police, and experts, along with representatives from transport associations, and is expected to submit its report within a month, officials said

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (above) stated that there was a need for a system that is transparent, fair and supportive of transporters, without imposing unreasonable or harsh penalties. File Pic/X

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed the formation of a new panel to address the issues faced by transporters due to the e-challan system, officials said on Thursday.

The committee will include officials from the Transport Department, police, and experts, along with representatives from transport associations, and is expected to submit its report within a month, they said.

The committee should also review speed limits, parking rules, and submit its findings in the report, Sarnaik said.

"The Maharashtra government is committed to resolving the issues faced by transporters related to the e-challan system. For this, the Transport Department has been directed to form a committee comprising relevant stakeholders, which must submit its report within one month," Pratap Sarnaik said.

Speaking at a review meeting on e-challan reforms held at the state secretariat, Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik stated that there was a need for a system that is transparent, fair and supportive of transporters, without imposing unreasonable or harsh penalties.

The meeting was also attended by Industries Minister Uday Samant, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, police officials, and transport union representatives, an official statement said.

Sarnaik said that drivers and vehicle owners should be encouraged to follow rules, but multiple fines for the same offence on the same day should be avoided. He also stressed the need for a clear validity period for challans, better parking facilities for commercial vehicles, and priority parking spaces for heavy vehicles in Mumbai, the statement said.

He called for an inclusive and transparent approach to reform, urging that the committee involve transport unions in decision-making.

“The e-challan criteria that are too strict must be revised,” Sarnaik said, recommending live or real-time photo evidence for issuing e-challans to prevent unnecessary or unjust fines to the transporters.

Industries Minister Uday Samant supported the demand to amend rigid rules in the challan system and highlighted the issue of parking mafias, calling for strict action. He also suggested integrating the transport sector into the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Employment Scheme.

During the meeting, transport association leaders shared their concerns and demands in detail, calling for more accountability and fairness in enforcement practices.