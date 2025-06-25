The strike will affect the movement of all kinds of buses, including school buses, aggregator buses like Uber, and private transporters, impacting a cross-section of stakeholders

The private bus operators on Wednesday announced their strike from July 1. Representational Pic/File/Ashish Raje

Private bus operators in Mumbai have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from July 1 to press for their various demands.

The strike will affect the movement of all kinds of buses, including school buses, aggregator buses like Uber, and private transporters, impacting a cross-section of stakeholders.

"If the government continues to ignore our long-standing grievances beyond June 30, 2025, various Passenger Transport Organisations across Mumbai have unanimously decided to launch an indefinite 'Key Down' protest of all vehicles starting July 1," said Murad Naik of the Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana.

"This action is in protest against the implementation of e-challans, unresolved infrastructure shortcomings, and ongoing departmental issues that continue to severely affect transport operations," he added.

"The strike call has received overwhelming support from private bus operators and all passenger transport segments, including school transport, employee transport, Cityflo, Uber operators, and intrastate bus services," he explained.