The proposed changes include a 1 paisa per kilometre rise for non-AC classes on Mail/Express trains and a 2 paise per kilometre hike for all AC classes. Representational Pic

The Indian Railways is considering a modest increase in train fares and is likely to hike the price from July 1, 2025, according to the officials.

The proposed changes include a 1 paisa per kilometre rise for non-AC classes on Mail/Express trains and a 2 paise per kilometre hike for all AC classes, sources said.

For Ordinary Second Class, there will be no increase for journeys up to 500 km. For distances beyond that, the fare may rise by half a paisa per km.

The last fare revision took place in January 2020, when second-class fares for ordinary and Mail/Express trains increased by 1 and 2 paise per km respectively. Sleeper class and AC class fares were raised by 2 and 4 paise per km respectively at that time.

Before 2020, the previous fare hike occurred in the the year 2013, which saw a more significant revision, at that time, ordinary second class fares were rose by 2 paise per km, Mail/Express train second class fares were increased by 4 paise, Sleeper class fares went up by 6 paise and all AC classes, except AC II tier, saw a 10 paise increase, while AC II fares rose by 6 paise per km.