A plastic sheet from a nearby construction site got entangled with the Overhead Equipment at a Mumbai Metro line. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Mumbai Metro services between DN Nagar and Versova were hit on Tuesday after a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site got entangled with the Overhead Equipment (OHE), officials said.

According to Mumbai Metro officials, the plastic sheet caused a temporary disruption in power supply to the trains in that section. Technical teams were immediately sent to the site to remove the obstruction and restore normal operations.

Metro services between DN Nagar and Versova are currently delayed after a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site got entangled with the Overhead Equipment (OHE). Restoration efforts are underway.



Via: @rajtoday

— Mid Day (@mid_day) June 24, 2025

In a post on X, Mumbai Metro said, “Our teams are working to restore full service at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to commuters.”

SERVICE UPDATE | Metro services are experiencing slight delays between DN Nagar and Versova due to a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site getting entangled with the Overhead Equipment (OHE). Our teams are working to restore normal operations at the earliest. We regret…

Passengers travelling on Metro Line 1 experienced minor delays but services on other sections remained unaffected.

In an another post, about an hour later, Mumbai Metro said, "Train services are now running as per schedule. We thank you for your patience and continued support."

SERVICE UPDATE | Train services are now running as per schedule. We thank you for your patience and continued support.