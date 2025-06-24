Breaking News
Mumbai Metro services hit between DN Nagar and Versova station

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

According to Mumbai Metro officials, the plastic sheet caused a temporary disruption in power supply to the trains in that section. Technical teams were immediately sent to the site to remove the obstruction and restore normal operations

Mumbai Metro services hit between DN Nagar and Versova station

A plastic sheet from a nearby construction site got entangled with the Overhead Equipment at a Mumbai Metro line. Pic/Arranged by Rajendra B. Aklekar

Mumbai Metro services hit between DN Nagar and Versova station
Mumbai Metro services between DN Nagar and Versova were hit on Tuesday after a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site got entangled with the Overhead Equipment (OHE), officials said.

According to Mumbai Metro officials, the plastic sheet caused a temporary disruption in power supply to the trains in that section. Technical teams were immediately sent to the site to remove the obstruction and restore normal operations.



In a post on X, Mumbai Metro said, “Our teams are working to restore full service at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to commuters.”

Passengers travelling on Metro Line 1 experienced minor delays but services on other sections remained unaffected.

In an another post, about an hour later, Mumbai Metro said, "Train services are now running as per schedule. We thank you for your patience and continued support."

