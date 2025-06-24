The Belasis flyover is located between Mumbai Central and Grant Road. It connects Nagpada and Tardeo areas in the city. While Sion flyover, located in central Mumbai, links eastern and western parts of the city

The BMC officials on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the work of Sion and Belasis flyover, both of which span at railway lines. Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that it has set the work completion deadline for Sion and Belasis flyover in Mumbai.

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar, stressed the need to timely complete the works of the two important bridges in the city and inspected the ongoing works on the projects, an official said.

Bangar has set the work completion deadline for Sion flyover as May 31, 2026, and the Belasis flyover's work shall be completed by December 15, 2025, within the stipulated deadlines, the official said.

A joint meeting was held at the BMC Headquarters on June 24 and it was also attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare, engineers from the BMC and Railways, including Uttam Shrote, Rajesh Mule, Rohit Mehla, and V. V. Satishan were also present at the meeting, officials said.

They reviewed the progress of the flyovers, both of which span railway lines.

The Sion flyover links eastern and western parts of the city. Its south-side pedestrian overpass (FOB) is being built by the Railways and is expected to be complete by August 31, 2025. Major works on the main bridge will begin thereafter, with girders installed in the north in November and the south in January. The western approach road via Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg is nearing completion, with the second underpass to start from October 1. All railway-related works are scheduled to finish by May 15, 2026, and the flyover is expected to open by May 31, 2026, an official statement said.

It said that the Belasis flyover, connecting Tardeo and Nagpada to Mumbai Central station, was planned for completion in April 2026. However, officials are accelerating the schedule, aiming to open it by December 2025. Thirteen obstructing structures have already been cleared and alternative housing provided. Girder launches (12 spans of 36 metres each) are expected to be completed by August 10, 2025, with all adjacent work and approach roads finished by December 15, 2025.