As many as 19 high tides are expected during the monsoon season in Mumbai between June and September. Representational Pic/File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued an advisory warning of high tides in the Arabian Sea over the next five days, with waves expected to rise more than 4.5 metres.

The Mumbai civic body has urged citizens to avoid visiting beaches during high tide hours on these days to ensure safety.

"People are advised not to go near the seashore during the high tide period," the BMC said in an official statement shared on its official X account.

The BMC has also requested people in Mumbai to follow all safety instructions and advisories that it has planned to issue at regular intervals.

The precautions are especially important as strong tides and sudden waves could pose a risk to visitors at city beaches and residents living near the coasts.

The highest tide of the season is expected on June 26, with waves reaching up to 4.75 metres, the BMC said on Monday.

According to the city civic body, as many as 19 high tides are expected during the monsoon season in Mumbai between June and September.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains at regular intervals in parts of the city.

The weather department on Monday predicted that Mumbai was expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall predicted at a few locations across the city and its suburban areas.

On June 23, a high tide was expected at 10:23 am with a height of 4.37 metres and again at 9:59 pm reaching 3.80 metres.

A low tide occurred at 4:11 pm with a height of 2 metres, while the next low tide is expected at 4:20 am on June 24, measuring 0.39 metres.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas.

According to BMC data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 28.21 per cent.

On Monday (June 23), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 4,08,299 million litres, which amounts to 28.21 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.78 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 26.47 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 33.35 per cent, Bhatsa 23.14 per cent, Vehar 39.71 per cent, Tansa 30.04 per cent and Tulsi 38.48 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

(with PTI inputs)