Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Three rain related deaths in Maharashtra high tide warning issued along Konkan coast till June 25

Three rain-related deaths in Maharashtra; high-tide warning issued along Konkan coast till June 25

Updated on: 23 June,2025 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high-tide warning for the Konkan coastline from 5.30 pm on Monday until 8.30 pm on Wednesday. Small boats have been advised not to venture into the sea. An orange alert has also been issued for the next 24 hours in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts



The State Emergency Operations Centre has said that the flood situation across Maharashtra remains under control. Representational pic


Three rain-related deaths were reported in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours. While one person reportedly drowned in floodwaters in Thane district, another died after falling into a pit. In Pune district, one person was swept away in a river, the State Emergency Operations Centre informed.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high-tide warning for the Konkan coastline from 5.30 pm on Monday until 8.30 pm on Wednesday. Small boats have been advised not to venture into the sea.


An orange alert has also been issued for the next 24 hours in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, as well as the ghat regions of Pune and Satara. The State Emergency Operations Centre, however, informed that the flood situation across Maharashtra remains under control.


In the past 24 hours (till Morning morning), Palghar district recorded the highest rainfall at 73.3 mm. Sindhudurg received 36.4 mm, Ratnagiri 25.8 mm, Thane 14.3 mm, and Kolhapur 13.9 mm.

Here’s the district-wise average rainfall recorded across the state from Sunday to Monday (in millimetres)

Palghar – 73.3 mm

Sindhudurg – 36.4 mm

Ratnagiri – 25.8 mm

Thane – 14.3 mm

Kolhapur – 13.9 mm

Raigad – 10.7 mm

Akola – 3.4 mm

Satara – 4.7 mm

Pune – 4.3 mm

Nandurbar – 2.9 mm

Sangli – 2.8 mm

Chandrapur – 2.5 mm

Gondia – 1.7 mm

Nagpur – 1.5 mm

Buldhana – 1.1 mm

Jalna – 1.1 mm

Amravati – 0.5 mm

Yavatmal – 0.6 mm

Bhandara – 0.6 mm

Washim – 0.4 mm

Hingoli – 0.4 mm

Dhule – 0.5 mm

Nanded – 0.3 mm

Dharashiv – 0.2 mm

Ahilyanagar – 0.2 mm

Wardha – 0.2 mm

Jalgaon – 0.9 mm

Solapur – 0.1 mm

Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs supplying water to the city at 28.21 per cent

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 28.21 per cent.

As per BMC records on Monday (June 23), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 4,08,299 million litres, which amounts to 28.21 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.78 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 26.47 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 33.35 per cent, Bhatsa 23.14 per cent, Vehar 39.71 per cent, Tansa 30.04 per cent and Tulsi 38.48 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.

 

