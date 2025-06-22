Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.22 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 25.03 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 31.04 per cent, Bhatsa 21.79 per cent, Vehar 39.71 per cent, Tansa 29.13 per cent and Tulsi 38.33 per cent

Pic/BMC

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 26.84 per cent.

As per BMC records on Sunday (June 22), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 3,88,523 million litres, which amounts to 26.84 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 44.22 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 25.03 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 31.04 per cent, Bhatsa 21.79 per cent, Vehar 39.71 per cent, Tansa 29.13 per cent and Tulsi 38.33 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.

Meanwhile, residents of Mumbai can expect a generally cloudy sky today, with the possibility of intermittent spells of moderate rainfall across the city and its suburbs, according to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

As per tide predictions, high tide is expected at 9:28 AM with a height of 4.09 meters, followed by low tide at 3:06 PM at 2.09 meters. Another high tide is forecast at 8:52 PM, reaching 3.74 meters.

Additionally, a low tide is expected early tomorrow at 3:25 AM, with the water level dropping to 0.59 meters on June 23, 2025.