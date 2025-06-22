Yellow alert sounded for June 22-24 due to stronger winds, but no threat to the city is perceived; as of Saturday morning (June 21), the water stock in Mumbai’s seven lakes had reached 25.87 per cent or 3,74,419 million litres

The monsoon season, which officially set in over Mumbai on May 26, continues to bring moderate rainfall across the city. A slight increase in rainfall is expected over the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for June 22 until June 24, “We are expecting a slight increase in rainfall activity between June 22 and 24 as the westerly winds are strengthening and aligning,” said Sushma Nair, Scientist at RMC, IMD.

According to the BMC, Mumbai is expected to record a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum of 25°C today. The BMC also said the city will witness the lowest tide at 1.30 am at 1.12 metres and the highest tide at 8.25 am, reaching 3.78 metres.

As of Saturday morning (June 21), the water stock in Mumbai’s seven lakes had reached 25.87 per cent or 3,74,419 million litres, according to the BMC’s daily report. The total storage capacity of the lakes is 14,47,363 million litres. Despite the consistent rain, daytime temperatures remain around 32°C and humid. The IMD has clarified that these weather conditions are well within normal.

“Even with the rain, the temperature around 32°C is considered normal for Mumbai in June. A variation of one or two degrees is quite usual,” Nair added. The yellow alert should not cause citizens to be alarmed, she said, as it is an update. Normal monsoon activity is expected to resume from June 25 onwards , with moderate rainfall and no disruption to daily life foreseen.