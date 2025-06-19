Mumbai Rains: IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and a red alert for Palghar, warning of very heavy rain. Mumbai recorded 86 mm rain between June 18–19. Temperatures have dropped as continuous rainfall grips the city. High tides are forecast, and citizens are advised to stay indoors as more intense showers are expected

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since earlier this week. Representational Image/File

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas. IMD, while announcing the alert, also noted that other parts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, are likely to receive rain too

As per the IMD release, a red alert has been issued for the Palghar district. Palghar is expected to witness very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

With parts of Maharashtra experiencing heavy rain since Monday, June 16, the IMD predicts intense showers in the coming days.

Continuous rainfall across Mumbai and nearby regions has brought down the temperature notably.

Earlier on Thursday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.1 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory registered a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius, according to the latest data.

As per recent figures, Mumbai logged an average rainfall of 86 mm between 8:00 am on June 18 and 8:00 am on June 19. The eastern suburbs received 65 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 53 mm during this period.

With orange and red alerts in place, the weather is likely to remain rainy for the rest of the week. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers will prevail, and citizens are advised to remain indoors during adverse conditions.

In the early hours of June 19, 2025, the IMD also forecast high tide at 5:44 pm today, reaching 3.92 metres. On Friday, high tide is expected at 7:09 am at 3.52 metres. Low tides will occur at 12:31 am and 12:40 pm on June 20, measuring 1.39 metres and 2.04 metres, respectively.

Additionally, while releasing the advisory, the IMD mentioned that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्य बिंदु



दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून आज 19 जून को बिहार के अधिकांश भागों और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ और भागों में आगे बढ़ा।



गुजरात, उत्तरी कोंकण, मध्य महाराष्ट्र, पश्चिम बंगाल, ओडिशा में 19 और झारखंड में 19 और 20 जून, 2025 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर बहुत भारी… pic.twitter.com/1lOvqKr9gx — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 19, 2025

The weather department further stated that parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.