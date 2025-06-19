Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai rains IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai Thane and Raigad red alert for Palghar

Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar

Updated on: 19 June,2025 06:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai Rains: IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and a red alert for Palghar, warning of very heavy rain. Mumbai recorded 86 mm rain between June 18–19. Temperatures have dropped as continuous rainfall grips the city. High tides are forecast, and citizens are advised to stay indoors as more intense showers are expected

Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since earlier this week. Representational Image/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
x
00:00

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in these areas. IMD, while announcing the alert, also noted that other parts of Maharashtra, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, are likely to receive rain too




As per the IMD release, a red alert has been issued for the Palghar district. Palghar is expected to witness very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

With parts of Maharashtra experiencing heavy rain since Monday, June 16, the IMD predicts intense showers in the coming days.

Continuous rainfall across Mumbai and nearby regions has brought down the temperature notably.

Earlier on Thursday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.1 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory registered a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius, according to the latest data.

As per recent figures, Mumbai logged an average rainfall of 86 mm between 8:00 am on June 18 and 8:00 am on June 19. The eastern suburbs received 65 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 53 mm during this period.

With orange and red alerts in place, the weather is likely to remain rainy for the rest of the week. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers will prevail, and citizens are advised to remain indoors during adverse conditions.

In the early hours of June 19, 2025, the IMD also forecast high tide at 5:44 pm today, reaching 3.92 metres. On Friday, high tide is expected at 7:09 am at 3.52 metres. Low tides will occur at 12:31 am and 12:40 pm on June 20, measuring 1.39 metres and 2.04 metres, respectively.

Additionally, while releasing the advisory, the IMD mentioned that conditions are favourable for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea.

The weather department further stated that parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai rains mumbai weather mumbai mumbai monsoon IMD Forecast IMD yellow alert

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK