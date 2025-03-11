Neglected plot had turned into serious health and safety hazard for several years due to legal hickups

Cabinet and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar (centre), and Santacruz West Corporator Hetal Gala (right), inaugurate the garden on Monday. Pics/Dweep Bane

Listen to this article Delayed for seven years, Santacruz’s new garden is finally open x 00:00

The long wait spanning over seven years to get the promised landscaped garden with state-of-the-art amenities at the iconic Linking Road Junction was finally over for Santacruz residents on Monday evening, with the garden being inaugurated. This was after two failed bhumi pujas in 2016 and 2017, respectively, after which the project had failed to take off.

Owing to legal hiccups, the neglected open plot covering 2464 square metres had over the years become an illegal feeding ground for hundreds of pigeons accumulating bird droppings and was being used as a dump yard.

Before: The land parcel filled with garbage was a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Pic/Shailesh Bhatia

On October 10, 2024, Ashish Shelar—minister of information technology and cultural affairs, Mumbai suburban guardian minister—visited the site with his team and promised residents that the path had been cleared for him to proceed with the beautification project, which over time would transform the area into the “green lungs” of the suburbs. Shelar said that a chunk of the landscape would be dedicated to a Miyawaki Urban Forest with 2230 plants and trees.

Some of the other features of the gated garden, which is strategically located, connecting Linking Road to S V Road and the Western Express Highway via the Milan Flyover, are the designated play area for children, a seating area for senior citizens, a jogging track, an amphitheatre, an open gym and clean toilets for visitors and the disabled.

After: The garden ready for inauguration. Pic/Dweep Bane

On Monday, Shelar who inaugurated the garden, stressed on the cooperation of the citizens to maintain the garden. “Make this a community project. Once The Raheja Foundation, which has funded the project under CSR hands over the garden the BMC, will be in charge of the maintenance; but the citizens have to take responsibility to ensure there is no littering or damage and safety of women visiting the garden is not compromised,” he said.

Local resident Dr Vasant Shenoy said that the barren land was both an eyesore and a health hazard, as there was a pond of stagnant water inside which served as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “Now we have a common meeting place for all age groups, which will enhance the community.”

Puneet Singh, another local resident revealed that two women in their society were admitted to the ICU due to respiratory illnesses caused by pigeon droppings. Additionally, two children developed severe breathing issues, prompting their families to sell their flats and relocate due to the deteriorating health conditions for the past 18 years in the area.

“The residents are happy that our elected representatives have taken positive action for our welfare. We also hope action is taken against people feeding pigeons around the garden, which has been causing severe health issues to the residents of neighbouring societies, and the relocation of slums surrounding the garden on three sides. Also, the western part of the garden boundary, which is an open junkyard for abandoned vehicles, needs to be cleared,” Puneet added.

Children enjoy the new amenities in the garden

Another resident, Aruna Sadanand Naimpalli, too, was concerned about the “flying rats” menace which has moved a few meters away but persists despite hoardings at the site banning the feeding of pigeons. “People visit gardens to relax and for fresh air, which is impossible until the pigeon menace is addressed,” she said.

When the grievances of the residents were discussed with Santacruz West Corporator Hetal Gala, also present at the event, she immediately called up the officers concerned and instructed them to survey the area, issue strict warnings to people feeding pigeons, and initiate legal action if the activity persists. “We shall also look into the issue of rusted and damaged vehicles being dumped there and take prompt action,” she assured.

A man exercises on Monday evening

2230

No. of trees to be planted in Miyawaki forest