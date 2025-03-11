IMD had, last week, issued yellow alert for Mumbai, its neighbours, forecasting temperatures will cross 40 degrees Celsius. The guidelines issued by the civic body on Monday states that anyone suffering from heat stroke must immediately move to a cool, shaded place. One must wipe their body, head with a damp cloth or wash repeatedly

A man quenches his thirst as temperatures soar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Days after a heatwave warning was issued for parts of Maharashtra, including in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public advisory to combat the extreme heat conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had last week issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbours, forecasting temperatures will cross 40 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, these conditions may persist until March 11 and are likely to recur in March and April.

The guidelines issued by the civic body on Monday states that anyone suffering from heat stroke must immediately move to a cool, shaded place. One must wipe their body, head with a damp cloth or wash repeatedly with normal-temperature water which will help lowering the body temperature.

People suffering from heat stroke must drink ORS, lemon water or any hydrating drink that helps restore body fluids and that the person should visit the nearest health centre.

Heatstroke can be fatal, so it is crucial to get the patient admitted to a hospital as soon as possible, the guideline mentioned.

Some dos and don’ts as per the advisory

. Drink and carry plenty of water

. Wear light, loose, and breathable cotton clothing in soft, light colours. When going out in the sun, use protective sunglasses, an umbrella or a cap, and wear shoes or sandals

. Stay indoors if possible

. If you work outdoors, use an umbrella or cap. If possible, cover your head and face with a large cotton cloth

. Use a wet cloth on the head, neck, face, and limbs

. Keep animals in the shade and provide them with ample water

. Keep your home cool by using curtains, shutters, or sunshades

. Keep windows open at night for ventilation

. Drink ORS, buttermilk, lemon water, coconut water, or other hydrating drinks

. Use fans, damp clothes, and take frequent cool showers

. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated cold drinks, as they cause dehydration

. Avoid high-protein foods and stale food

. Do not leave children or pets inside parked vehicles