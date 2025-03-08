In its latest update, the weather bureau stated that the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri will experience a heatwave starting Sunday

With rising temperatures and heatwave alerts in place, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure, IMD said. File pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather update, has issued a heatwave alert for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Raigad, this weekened.

These districts will face "heatwave conditions in isolated pockets" for a three-day period, beginning Sunday, the weather bureau has alerted.

On Saturday, the districts will experience "hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets," IMD stated in its latest weather update, issued on Saturday afternoon.

The maximum temperature is likely to soar up to 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Mumbai is experiencing a surge in temperatures as the summer heat gradually sets in. For the next 24 hours, the city is likely to experience "mainly clear sky" with "hot day conditions very likely to prevail".

On Friday, mid-day.com had reported that meteorologists have warned of fresh heatwave in the city and its neighbouring areas. After a brief dip in temperatures, the mercury is set to soar again, reaching 37 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius along the coastal belt and 39 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius in the interiors of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), particularly Thane and Navi Mumbai. With temperatures already climbing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri from Sunday, March 9, to Tuesday, March 11.

Officials from IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai attribute the spike in daytime temperatures to strong easterly winds. This pattern mirrors late February, when similar heatwave conditions prompted the IMD to issue alerts on February 25, 26, and 27. However, temperatures dropped slightly in the following days, dipping by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

“With rising temperatures and heatwave alerts in place, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure,” an IMD official told mid-day.com.

On Thursday, Mahesh Palawat, the Vice-President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, had said, “Temperatures will rise from March 7 (Friday) and 8 (Saturday), triggering heatwave conditions. Temperatures dropped by 2–3 degrees Celsius across Maharashtra, thanks to northerly winds. However, a fresh western disturbance will disrupt this pattern, intensifying the heatwave, especially in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Telangana. Dry, hot winds will persist, delaying the cooling sea breeze and making the weather hotter and more humid across Maharashtra and Goa.”