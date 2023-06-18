Getting wet in the rain? Buy fancy umbrellas from these 5 places

We are talking about protection, but from the rain. With the monsoon (finally) here, we put together this ready guide of umbrellas to suit all tastes

Come June, we’re rushing to buy the right umbrella. While the more cautious are already prepared, it’s the sign of a true blue Mumbaikar to rush to the store in the middle of the first week of showers and buy the first one you see... If, however, you want to plan a little better, Sunday mid-day is here to help. Here are five places where you can get anything you fancy.

E-Series Umbrellas

E-Series, again, have unleashed their creativity while designing the monsoon essential, to some fun results. The range includes dotted, prints and those with your favourite Disney or Marvel character on them. With a Spiderman movie just hitting theatres, your

kids would love the Spiderman faces on their rainy day essential.

To Buy: eseriesumbrella.com/

Arkay umbrellas

Arkay has taken the classic jet black umbrella, and given it brightly coloured handles, making it perfect for official settings. They also have umbrellas that are black on the outside, but coloured on the inside which, when folded, look quite pleasing. For the more adventurous, Arkay has creative designs such as military camouflage, checks, floral, prints, anda silver brollies with coloured piping.

To Buy: www.arkayumbrellas.in/

AmbarEla

Just like the name, AmbarEla takes an existing concept and turns it arty. Known for artisanal parasols, AmbarEla offers ones with pleats, layered edges, flower-like designs on the rims, ribbons and even a range themed around self love and self-care. Additionally, they also have a separate range of bridal umbrellas that will add a touch of class to your monsoon wedding.

To Buy: AmbarEla; INSTAGRAM

Classic umbrellas

What caught our eye while going through Classic’s collection was their range of elegant colours such as sky blue, dark maroon and baby pink. Plus, they have some really fun brollies such as a capsule umbrella that can be folded to fit into a capsule-shaped cover; and a banana umbrella whose cover is shaped like the fruit.

To Buy: www.classicumbrella.in/

India Circus

For those fascinated with the Indian Armed Forces, India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta offers an Army Badges-themed umbrella, in a khakhi colour, dotted with medals and insignia all over. India Circus also has another interesting offering—a safari-themed umbrella in a grayscale colour scheme.

To Buy: indiacircus.com/