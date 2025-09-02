-
The announcement came after a meeting between Jarange and senior ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate, Jaykumar Gore, and Shivendra Raje Bhosale, who arrived at the protest site on Tuesday
Salman Khan was seen arriving at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's house barefoot. Salman visited his residence to seek blessings and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, a day after bidding farewell to the deity at his house02 September,2025 02:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Since midnight on Monday, thousands of sanitation workers and various cleaning equipment have been deployed to ensure the area remains clean, officials said02 September,2025 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Ritika Gondhalekar
Is the festive season messing with your nutritional routine? Here’s how to indulge consciously without losing the seasonal cheer (Story by Anindita Paul; Representational Pics/iStock)02 September,2025 01:24 PM IST | Raaina Jain
During Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s three-day visit to New Delhi, India and Singapore will sign five agreements to boost ties in shipping, civil aviation, space, and trade. The leaders will also inaugurate a USD 1 billion container terminal in Maharashtra, discuss energy exports, digital connectivity, and strengthen their strategic partnership02 September,2025 01:27 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
