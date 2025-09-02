Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 507 Ganpati idols immersed till 3 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ as state issues GR
The announcement came after a meeting between Jarange and senior ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Manikrao Kokate, Jaykumar Gore, and Shivendra Raje Bhosale, who arrived at the protest site on Tuesday

Suhana Khan's Alibaug real estate deal worth Rs 12 crore lands in legal trouble

02 September,2025 02:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Khan goes barefoot as he seeks blessings

Salman Khan was seen arriving at Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar's house barefoot. Salman visited his residence to seek blessings and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, a day after bidding farewell to the deity at his house

02 September,2025 02:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive

Since midnight on Monday, thousands of sanitation workers and various cleaning equipment have been deployed to ensure the area remains clean, officials said

02 September,2025 04:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Ritika Gondhalekar
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 tips to maintain wellness during the festive season

Is the festive season messing with your nutritional routine? Here’s how to indulge consciously without losing the seasonal cheer (Story by Anindita Paul; Representational Pics/iStock)

02 September,2025 01:24 PM IST | Raaina Jain
News
India-Singapore to ink five pacts during PM Wong's visit

During Singapore PM Lawrence Wong’s three-day visit to New Delhi, India and Singapore will sign five agreements to boost ties in shipping, civil aviation, space, and trade. The leaders will also inaugurate a USD 1 billion container terminal in Maharashtra, discuss energy exports, digital connectivity, and strengthen their strategic partnership

02 September,2025 01:27 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

