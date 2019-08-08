10th Jagran Film Festival in Patna and Gorakhpur from August 9-11

bollywood

Festival will showcase six 10th JFF premieres in Patna and Gorakhpur

After a successful run in Varanasi and Prayagraj, the 10th Jagran Film Festival will be held in Patna and Gorakhpur from 9th to 11th August. The schedule of the three-day festival has been released. Besides the film screenings, the festival will feature inauguration as well as In-conversations with noted actors like Richa Chaddha in Patna and Anoop Soni in Gorakhpur respectively. In Patna, the movie URI will be screened, and an In-conversation will be held with real-life army heroes on sharing their real experiences on the front. Jhalki produced by Kailash Satyarthi Children’s foundation is the inaugural movie in Gorakhpur and Chintu Ka Birthday in Patna. Anand Kumar, a real-life hero, who is the inspiration behind the movie Super 30, will interact with the audience through an In-conversation in Patna. Bhor movie will also be screened in Patna which has been shot in Bihar. A Q&A session will be organized with members of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, along with self-narrated stories of 2 people emancipated from child labor by the foundation.

Bhonsle directed by Devashish Makhija and Tashkent Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri will be screened in Patna and Gorakhpur respectively as the Closing Film. The new OTT release Kota Factory directed by Raghav Subbu will also be screened in both the cities. Argentinian films will be screened in both the cities as Argentina is the country focus partner for this edition of the festival.

The world’s largest traveling film festival received an overwhelming response from both Varanasi and Prayagraj. Commando 3’s famed actor, Vidyut Jammwal was one of the attractions in Varanasi and the movie lovers were delighted to interact with him. Critically acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra’s In-conversation at both the cities had left the audience requesting for more. A lot of movie fans also attended the Master Class by Satyanshu Singh, director of “Chintu Ka Birthday”, in both cities. His masterclass also saw many youngsters learn the trait for direction.

The Jagran Film Festival started in Delhi from 18th July and has travelled to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. The festival will now travel to Patna and Gorakhpur through, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. The travelling festival will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai. To register and to know more details, log on to jff.co.in.

