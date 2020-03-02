12-year-old steals Rs 3 lakh from home after losing PUBG game to friends

Rajkot: In a shocking case, a 12-year-old boy was held for stealing cash worth Rs 3 lakh from his parent’s cupboard in Gujarat’s Kutch district. According to the police, the boy told them that he was stealing the money because he had lost a few PUBG games while playing with his friends, a Times of India report said.

According to the police, the boy’s parents, who own a grocery store, were suspicious about the cash vanishing from their cupboard. When they kept a watch one night, they caught the boy sneaking into their room and stealing the money from their cupboard. When the boy was questioned about the crime, he said that he wanted the money as he had lost a few PUBG games he was playing with his friends.

The parents had then approached the police after which it was found that a group of teenage boys of his age had made him an addict of the mobile game. The police also found that the boy had given them the stolen money to buy expensive mobile phones which their parents never asked them about.

Although a complaint has been filed with the police, action will be taken against them as per the law as they are minors.

