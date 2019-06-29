15 dead in Kondhwa wall collapse as heavy rains lash Pune

national

A 60-ft-wall wall collapsed on Saturday near Talab masjid in Pune's Kondhwa area due to heavy rainfall. At least 15 people died in the incident. Rescue operations are underway

The NDRF team is at the accident spot for rescue operations. Pic/Pune Fire Brigade/ AFP

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the wall collapsed due to heavy downpour in the city.

"The wall collapsed at around 1:30 am on Saturday, due to heavy rainfall in Pune. The boundary wall was built near construction site sheds and when it collapsed, at least three sheds were complete bogged down under the wall. It collapsed at least six feet below the surface level," said Sadanand Gawde.

NDRF teams rescued three injured and retrieved as many as 15 bodies. The injured have been shifted to Sassoon Hospital in the city.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said those who died in the mishap were labourers hailing from Bihar and Bengal, adding that a relief amount would be provided to the kin of the deceased by the government.

"Negligence of the construction company is coming to light in this incident. Death of 15 people is not a small matter. Mostly (deceased) were labourers from Bihar and Bengal," he said.

A search and rescue operation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said that his team is investigating the reasons behind the incident. Firm action will be taken against those responsible. While the Mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak said, "We are giving a 'work stop' order so that no work can be continued at the construction site here," reports ANI.

Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident.

My deepest condolences to the families and prying for speedy recovery of the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to express his grief over the loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident.

With inputs from ANI and PTI.

