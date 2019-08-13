15-year-old differently-abled girl raped by 50-year-old neighbour

crime

The investigation revealed that the 50-year-old man had been raping the minor over a period of several months

This picture is used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old differently-abled girl was repeatedly raped by her 50-year-old neighbour. The repeated rape had left the victim seven-months pregnant. The shocking incident took place in Wajidpur village.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO), Yogesh Sharma said, the accused, identified as Rajpal Saini has been arrested. The investigation revealed that the 50-year-old man had been raping the minor over a period of several months.

The family of the girl came to know of the crime only after they discovered that the girl is pregnant. The victim has been sent for medical examination.

In a similar incident, a pregnant woman who was travelling out with her partner was gang-raped by five men due to which the woman suffered a miscarriage. The incident took place in Rajasthan's Banswara. All the five accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The woman was first gang-raped when the three accused took the woman to a deserted area and took turns to rape her. Later, they took the woman to five different locations and raped her several times. The woman's partner who was hit with a sword returned to his village and committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree as he could not save his partner from the gruesome crime.

Also Read: Uzbek woman gang raped by three men in a moving car in Delhi

The Banswara police started their investigations and reached the victim through the call details. Upon reaching the victim, the police came to know about the horrific incident which took place with her. According to news agency IANS, the incident came into the limelight when all the five accused were arrested.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates