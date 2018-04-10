15-year-old girl implicates her father for her mother's murder

The brave girl implicated the man in his wifeÃ¢ÂÂs murder



Representational image

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment after his 15-year-old daughter testified against him. The brave girl implicated the man in his wife’s murder.

The man set his wife on fire at their flat in Andheri. The girl told the court that the accused was having an affair and would bring the woman home often. This angered his wife and they used to have constant fights reported the Times of India.

The incident occurred on October 12th and the woman died on October 16th.

