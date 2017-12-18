In a first, over 150 differently abled came together to experience Mumbai’s nightlife like never before

Scores of Mumbai's differently abled came together last night to let their hair down and experience Mumbai's legendary nightlife, while enjoying some cupid magic. In a first, Inclov, a matchmaking app for people with physical and mental disabilities, hosted a 'social spaces' meet up at suburban nightclub Kitty Su, wherein over 150 differently abled persons were seen partying for a solid six hours.



Many wheelchair-bound people were seen hitting the dance floor at Kitty Su in Andheri last night. Pics/ Atul Kamble

Games, dance, and drinking

The night kicked off with the crowd being divided into groups of four, and taking part in activities to break the ice with each other. Everyone present, ranging from people in wheelchairs to the hearing and visually impaired played to their talents.

Over the next few hours, many of them took to the dance floor, while others, especially the older participants of the programme, stayed back to indulge in some heavy-duty chitchat. The night even saw television show hosts, brothers Raghu Raj and Rajiv Ambadapudi, make an appearance.

The excitement was most palpable among the wheelchair-bound. For many, this was a dream come true, as they had never entered a nightclub before this event. "I never expected to party in a nightclub. This is the most exciting thing I have done in my life yet," said one of the female participants, who was attending the event with her partner she found on Inclov.

Differently abled-friendly

The venue for the party was made fully accessible. The staff of Kitty Su club was provided a sensitisation training to handle the special guests. Accessible washrooms with handles, bars, wide entries, braille signages, braille menu cards, as well as sign language interpreters, were on top of the checklist. "This is the first inclusive nightlife meet up for people with disabilities in Mumbai," said Shankar Srinivasan, co-founder, Inclov. "After the great response we received to the nightlife meet ups held earlier this year in Delhi, Chandigarh and Bengaluru, we wanted to give the differently abled community in Mumbai the opportunity to party at a nightclub for the very first time."

