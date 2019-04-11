17-year-old creates a blueprint to prevent a catastrophic climate

international

Arjun Marwaha, at the Climate Strike in Los Angeles, March 2019

Generation Z has a lot to look forward to, such as getting their first car, their first job, and going away to college. But it’s not just their own future that they’re concerned about and are preparing for. These young people are already wondering what type of Earth they’ll be living in when they’re the adults, the risk takers, and decision makers. However, they’re also wondering about what messes on Earth their parents, grandparents and government leaders will leave for them to clean up. Or the more frightening thought: what will be left of it.



In Our Changing Earth: Why Climate Change Matters to Young People, seventeen-year-old student Arjun Marwaha addresses the issues of climate change most generations have not had to worry about as teens. As 250,000 people each year are estimated to lose their lives due to rapid climate change between 2030 and 2050, along with the realization that not enough young people were aware of these potentially disastrous consequences, Marwaha decided the time to address these devastating issues is not when they arrive; the time to take action is when we still have enough time to prevent them from happening. The time to take action is now.



Marwaha believes everyone needs to be educated about the damage climate change can have on our planet and the human body: through rising temperatures and sea levels, ocean acidification, burning fossil fuels, and increased frequency of extreme weather events, among others. This can lead to a rise climate-born illnesses from heat stress, air pollution, and water-borne diseases, but many are not aware about these illnesses unless they become infected. Marwaha directs his attention to further educate his own generation, as they have the know-how to make their voices heard, the power to make a lasting impact, and the drive to refuse to take no for an answer. Marwaha also provides scientific research and communication breakdowns that will help young people better understand the research and facts he provides in order to better educate them and inspire them to demand change.



"Climate change is real and presents the greatest threat to humanity in the 21st century and beyond,” says Marwaha. “Youth knowledge about this subject now can help encourage action to save our planet. After all, there is no Planet B!"



Marwaha can further discuss some of the major issues highlighted in his book, as well as the plan he believes can help restore the Earth’s proper climate and beauty. This includes:

Geology 101: Breaking down the basics of climate change to young people so they know the importance of this matter.

Healthy Earth, Healthier You: The damaging effects these extreme weather and climate changes can have on our bodies and overall health.

Disaster Relief, Repeat? How disastrous weather events can set back families and communities for months, and why prevention of these acts is better than preparation.

Bye-bye, Big Business: How major corporations play a bigger role in preventing climate change legislation, and how young people can prevent this from happening.

Red, White, Blue, and Green: How our current executive and legislative branches are turning the issue of climate change into a political battle, and why young voters are looking for a leader who will make climate change a priority come to the 2020 election.

