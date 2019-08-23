19,000 crores for 90,000 Mega Housing Scheme approved by CIDCO

mumbai

Separate agencies have been allotted for all the packages and the development work of all these tenements will begin simultaneously to ensure faster possession of houses to common citizens

CIDCO officials

The CIDCO Board of Directors accorded in-principal approval of a budget of approximately Rs. 19,000 crores for the 89,771 houses mega housing scheme under PMAY. Under the scheme based on the concept of 'Transit Oriented Development' affordable houses are proposed to be built in various nodes of Navi Mumbai.

During the inaugural function of Mega Housing Scheme-August 2018, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had initiated an idea of housing development on the lines of 'Transit Oriented Development'. According to this, construction of housing complexes and commercial centres within the vicinities of bus terminals, railway stations would lessen the travelling distance and hence also the travel time; moreover, this concept would also encourage and increase the usage of public transport services which would be an extremely positive changeover from the environmental viewpoint. Hence, CIDCO proposed this mass housing scheme covering multiple nodes in Navi Mumbai.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the scheme took place at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi December 18, 2018. These houses will be developed on the lines of 'Transit Oriented Development'. Under this scheme, housing complexes will be built within the vicinity of bus depots, truck terminals and railway stations at various nodes of Navi Mumbai inclusive of the Taloja node.

The scheme has been segregated into four packages. Package one will comprise of houses that will be constructed in Sectors 29, 31, 28A, 36A, 37 of Taloja node and Panvel ISBT. The total number of tenements proposed for this package is 20448. The nodes falling under package 2 includes Panvel bus terminal, Kharghar bus terminal, Kalamboli bus depot, Kharghar bus depot, Vashi truck terminal, Kharghar station and Sector 44 of Kharghar.

The total number of tenements proposed for Package 2 is 21564. Nodes covered under Package3 include Sanpada station nodal side, Sanpada station highway, Juinagar station, Mansarovar station, Khandeshwar station, Khandeshwar (creekside) and Sector 1A of Taloja and the total number of tenements for this node is 21517.

Package 4 consists of Bamandongri station, Kharkopar station East and West and Sector 39 of Taloja with 23432 as the total number as tenements. The total number of tenements for all the four packages is 86961.

