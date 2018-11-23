2.0: Unveiling Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar

regional-cinema

While director Shankar's 2.0 has been counted among the most anticipated movies of 2018, the film's teaser and trailer have further added to its intrigue. The sequel to the 2010 sci-fi thriller Robot will see Rajinikanth donning multiple looks. Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie.

2.0 throws light on how modern technology has adverse effects on nature. Talking about his experience of donning prosthetics for the film, Akshay says, "2.0 has been a challenging film. I have learnt a lot from Shankar and I always say that he is not a director but a scientist. It used to take me three-and-a-half hours to put on my make-up and one-and-a-half hours to take it off. I have never applied as much make-up in my life as I have for this film. But in the end, the pain I went through while shooting for it has been worth it."

Meanwhile, Shankar elaborates, "Rajinikanth sir will be seen as Vaseegaran, Chitti, 2.0 and giant Chitti. This action thriller's biggest strength is him. Despite having acted for years, his performance is fresh even today. When we were shooting the climax of the film in Delhi, his health was not good. The temperature outside was 47 degrees, and he had to wear a costume weighing 12 kilos. He even hurt himself during the shoot, but he still finished the scene before heading to the hospital. It is because of this dedication that he is a superstar even today. Akshay sir also had to sit for long hours, wearing prosthetic make-up, including a wig, lens and demonic teeth."

Rajnikanth shares, "When I was shooting for the film, I was unwell. I was taking close to eight takes for a shot and that made me lose my confidence. I even told Shankar that I won't be able to shoot for the film, but he told me that he would plan it according to my convenience. He also said that I need not wear the bodysuit, but I insisted on sporting it. When I saw Akshay Kumar in his get-up, I was completely blown away."

The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar. Robot 2.0, produced by Subaskaran and Lyca Productions, will release across India on November 29 in 3D & 2D.

