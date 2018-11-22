4D sound technology used in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0

bollywood

While watching a movie in a theatre, the speakers are on both sides or even above the watcher. But when it comes to 4D sound, the speakers would be under your seat for 2.0

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Director Shankar's 2.0 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. The film starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The teaser and the trailer of the film looks very intriguing and promising.

Apart from the unique visuals, the sound of the film has caught everyone's attention. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty has taken care of the sound in the movie. Though the film will be released in 2D and 3D, the sound used for the film is in 4D. The 4D SLR technology is used in the film to give the audience a completely new and different experience. This is the first time this sound technology has been introduced in India.

While watching a movie in a theatre, the speakers are on both sides or even above the watcher. But when it comes to 4D sound, the speakers would be under your seat.

Excited about this, Resul said, "2Point0 Historic moment first time ever in #SRL4D Sound from India. My best sound designed film ever."

The Hindi version of the film will be presented by Karan Johar. Robot 2.0, produced by Subaskaran and Lyca Productions, will release across India on November 29 in 3D and 2D.

Also Read: 2.0: Rajinikanth And Amy Jackson's Techno Love Story, See Photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates