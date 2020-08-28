'20-year-old mystery solved in 24 hours': Police returns wallet to man who lost it two decades ago

In an oddly surprising incident, the Ireland police returned a wallet to its owner who had lost it two decades ago. The police department shared on their Facebook page the details of the long lost-and-found case.

Sharing an image of the worn-out wallet, the police began the post by saying ’20-year-mystery solved in 24 hours’ and went on to describe how they found the owner of the wallet, that was lost nearly 20 years ago.

“This wallet was handed into Tallaght Gardaí YESTERDAY, it appeared to have been buried a long time. When opened it up there was some info in it, PULSE was checked, owner was found who had lost it 20 yrs ago,” the post read.

Shared on Wednesday, the post garnered more than 3,600 likes and several comments from amused netizens.

“Hard to believe after all this time,” said a user. A curious user asked, “Hold on, that purse had a pulse? How is that not bigger news?” Another user asked,” But how old was the person who lost it ?” A user quipped, “Better late than never.” A user impressed by the police said, “Maybe you could look at some of Sherlock Holmes’s unsolved cases next!”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news