20 years in the film industry, but Kareena Kapoor Khan is yearning for a double role

Kareena Kapoor is hoping to begin the new decade with some double trouble. Hey filmmakers, are you listening?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked at the airport. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Kareena Kapoor Khan completes two decades in the industry in 2020. Bebo has come a long way since her debut in JP Dutta's Refugee (2000), which also marked Abhishek Bachchan's debut.

But the one thing that is irking Kareena is that no filmmaker is offered her a double role in any project. She is hoping that such a film comes her way as she completes her landmark year.

Kareena was supposed to debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), but backed out from the project in the filming stage as she felt she wasn't being given enough prominence. She gained critical acclaim for her role of a sex worker in Chameli (2004) and a riot victim in Dev the same year.

She is currently tied up with Good News, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

In the meantime, she has already made her television debut as a judge on the reality show 'Dance India Dance - Battle of the Champions'. The other two judges of the show are choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar. During the show's launch, Kareena had said that in the past five years, she had many TV shows offers coming her way. But she didn't give the nod.

Kareena Kapoor will be seen playing a cop's role in Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium. Before starting for the film's shoot, Kareena in a press conference was quoted saying, "I have worked with all the Khans -- Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif. But for me, it is an honour and privilege to work with Irrfan Khan. "He is the pioneer, one of the finest actors among all the Khans if I may say, and he is the biggest Khan for me. So, I had to tick that box of acting with Irrfan Khan. I know it is a small role but that does not matter."

